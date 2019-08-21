MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In a vote split along party lines, Township Committee on Monday approved a resolution supporting Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan’s continued cooperation with ICE.
The issue brought a taste of the current acrimonious national debate about immigration and race to the usually cordial township meeting. One Ocean City resident cited a recent sarcastic opinion piece by Mayor Timothy Donohue, which had drawn criticism form the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP, while some residents at the meeting said the sheriff has a responsibility to enforce the law.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal this year imposed new requirements on arrangements between local law-enforcement agencies and federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as 287(g) agreements, setting up a conflict between the shore county’s Republican-dominated government and Trenton, where Democrats have the governor’s mansion and a majority in both the Senate and Assembly.
Approved in a 2-1 vote, Township Committee’s resolution supports Nolan’s decision to continue the agreement, describing it as a “force multiplier” that will better allow Nolan to keep county residents safe.
The resolution states that “Sheriff Nolan determined that the 287(g) program does not infringe upon civil rights and/or liberties and has safeguards in place to protect against racial or ethnic profiling.”
Michael Clark, who is seeking reelection and is the only Democrat on the three-member governing body, opposed the measure. Reading from a statement, he said, “I cannot support this resolution. I believe it’s premature at best.”
Clark said there is no question whether Nolan is committed to protecting public safety. But he cited a requirement imposed by the Attorney General’s Office that law-enforcement organizations justify their decision to enter agreements with ICE.
“The issue is whether the county is deliberately defying the state attorney general’s directive that no ICE agreements be renewed without his consent. The AG has taken the position that the county ICE renewal deliberately violates the spirit, if not the letter of the AG’s directive,” Clark said.
The state office had threatened to issue a directive early this month prohibiting Cape May County officers from exercising their law-enforcement authority in connection with the agreement. County officials have said the sheriff has been granted an extension, but that, too, is rapidly running out.
“We have no idea what the county has submitted to the AG, and no idea how the AG will react to it,” Clark said. “What we do know, however, is that the county and the AG could end up in a legal battle in court.”
He wants to at least wait until that fight plays out.
“Otherwise, the township runs the risk of endorsing an illegal action by the county. As your committeeman, I should not put the township in this position,” he said.
Several people turned out to urge Township Committee to vote against the measure.
Among them was Steven Fenichel, of Ocean City, who has campaigned against the 287(g) agreement since former Sheriff Gary Schaffer signed the first agreement in 2017.
“Sheriff Nolan might be the highest law-enforcement officer in our county, but the attorney general is the highest law-enforcement official in the state of New Jersey,” Fenichel said. Speaking just after the opening of the meeting at which those attending recited the Pledge of Allegiance, he added, “In a way, this ICE issue sort of makes a mockery of the closing words that we all just stated: ‘With liberty and justice for all.’ I believe this is rendered meaningless by this 287(g).”
Other speakers also criticized the resolution, some citing Grewal’s assertion that the ICE agreements damage trust in law enforcement on the part of immigrant communities and may make some people less inclined to cooperate with police. However, some praised the resolution.
“He’s saying ‘obey the law,’ but he doesn’t consider the federal law,” said Ed Dillio, of Cape May Court House. “I believe ICE and the sheriff should work together to get rid of criminal illegal aliens. They’re not immigrants. They’re illegally here. I’m in support of this.”
He said he is in favor of immigration, saying his father came to the United States from Italy at the age of 9.
Since the first three-year agreement, county officials said it only applies to sheriff’s officers in the Cape May County jail, arguing that because of bail reform, only those who have been charged with a serious offense would come into contact with the officers while being processed at the jail.
