SOMERS POINT — The last two weeks have turned businesses deemed essential on their heads.
Amid overwhelming uncertainty in the near future, caution and creativity are the new normal.
That holds true for workers and patrons alike.
Some customers at Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza approach ordering food with an overabundance of caution.
“A lot of people actually leave the money outside in the mail(box), and just tell (us) leave (the food) outside,” said owner Blair Pira. “Some people are paying with a credit card, they say ‘just leave it on the porch’ or something.”
Some customers also come in wearing gloves and masks.
But there aren’t many people in the New Road storefront for them to bump into. On-premise dining was stopped statewide by Gov. Phil Murphy two weeks ago as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in New Jersey. Workers at Sal’s are limited now to just a sliver of the original staff, Pira said.
“Pretty much at a minimum,” Pira said.
Many restaurant owners and employees were taken by surprise on March 16, when Murphy announced that on-premise dining should stop at 8 p.m. that night.
Some restaurants, such as the Tuckahoe Inn in Beesleys Point, took the order further and said they would not offer takeout while the new coronavirus was making its way into South Jersey.
Others feared what a complete loss of revenue would mean for the viability of their eateries and retained some staff to run delivery and pick up.
The National Federation of Independent Businesses, a nationwide association of small businesses, recently released a survey that found 77% of members have been negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19.
Of those, 23% are seeing disruptions in their supply chains, 54% are experiencing slower sales, and 9% reported having sick employees.
One aspect that could play into a downturn in delivery and takeout orders — a problem expressed by multiple business owners in South Jersey — is that worried residents have flooded into grocery stores and bought weeks worth of food to cook at home, Pira said.
Every day two weeks ago, shoppers packed into Tilton Market in Northfield for meat, bread, milk, eggs and paper products, said store manager Kyle Mott. Last week, business slowed down, but many of their shelves are still empty. Their suppliers have only been fulfilling about half of their orders. Larger retailers such as Acme typically get preference, Mott said.
“We had it nonstop, people running in and out, left and right. We were running out of products to the point we were getting it from random vendors,” Mott said. “Thanksgiving and Christmas are our busiest days of the year, and it was busier than both those days combined.”
There is a balancing act in play at B.F. Mazzeo in Northfield. The produce retailer and wholesaler saw a 30% to 40% jump in retail sales two weeks ago, said owner and Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo.
The spike was offset by a 60% to 70% drop on the wholesale side, Mazzeo said. The company supplies casinos, which are now closed, and restaurants, which have also seen a drop in sales. Mazzeo has had to lay off six or seven workers, but is trying to keep the “nucleus” of his staff intact.
In-store retail sales have lagged since Murphy announced a stay-at-home order March 21. They are increasing home deliveries as a result, Mazzeo said.
“That has helped offset less foot traffic in our store,” Mazzeo said. “So we’ll continue to do that and hopefully there’s an end in sight. But we really don’t know where the end is.”
His workers now wear gloves and more regularly disinfect the store, he said. They are working to ensure social distancing at their New Road shop, so that people “aren’t on top of each other,” Mazzeo said.
Liquor stores, deemed essential by the governor, seem to be some of the only businesses thriving, as customers rush to stockpile booze for the long, boring days ahead.
Circle Liquor Store in Somers Point is now offering curbside pick-up, according to an email sent Wednesday to customers. Interested patrons can call ahead or order online, and an employee will meet them outside with their order and receipt.
The staff is also looking to expand its delivery area from beyond just Somers Point, Ocean City and Linwood, and has increased their cleaning inside.
“We have increased our cleaning practices for those that would like to come into the store, but please do your best to practice ‘social distancing’ with the other customers and employees inside,” the email reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you and (our) hope is for a speedy return to normalcy.’”
