CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Late Thursday morning, volunteers with the Cape May County 4-H drove the last anchor spikes into the vendor tents before the organization's annual fair began. 

The 22-acre fairgrounds, off Court House-South Dennis Road, have been home to the annual festival and fundraiser celebrating local agriculture, craft and education for 50 years. 

"We've moved things around and expanded, but a lot of the programs are the same," said Cliff Lockwood, 63, of Woodbine. 

Lockwood, vice president of the 4-H Foundation Board of Directors, has been a part of the local 4-H community for most of his life.

"I was born into it," he said.

Lockwood's father, Melville, was one of the many people who were integral in purchasing, clearing and developing the fairgrounds 50 years ago. The Cape May County 4-H Foundation was established to support the program's classes and scholarships. 

"This photo was in March, and you can see the bulldozer," said Lockwood, pointing to the blown-up newspaper images on display inside the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center. "By April the land was cleared and the volunteers started building. It took a lot of people to get this together."

Lenora Boninfante, county program assistant with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, helped display newspaper articles from the original purchase of the 4-H fairgrounds and coverage of the first exhibitions at the fairgrounds. 