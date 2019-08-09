ATLANTIC CITY — The South Jersey Indian Association has invited city residents to take part Saturday in their annual parade on the Boardwalk, followed by a carnival.
The free event, in honor of India Day, celebrates India’s 73rd year of independence. It draws thousands of spectators, according to a news release from the organization.
“As our adopted nation, Indian Americans continue to contribute in the growth of the United States in many sectors. We are very proud of our children and their diverse upbringing in this country,” according to the release. “Our focus point of this celebration is to honor and support our children's many accomplishments in paying tribute to our adopted country, the United States of America.”
Starting at 3 p.m. at Showboat Atlantic City Hotel, the parade route ends at Arkansas Avenue at 6 p.m., according to the release. After the parade, a mela, or carnival, will be held in the second floor of the House of Blues inside the Showboat.
This year’s event also marks the 10th year that the association has been hosting a parade on the Boardwalk, according to the release. In addition to the floats, dancing and DJs playing Bollywood hits, Sparsh Shah, 16, an Indian-American singer, will perform, as well as the Sophisticated Sisters Drill team from Camden.
