The Ingram's Thorofare Bridge that connects Middle Township and Avalon will be closed to traffic between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday and possibly Tuesday for roadwork, Cape May County Engineer Robert Church said Thursday.

Drivers heading south on Route 9 and looking to access Avalon will have to continue on to Stone Harbor Boulevard and take that route to 96th Street and then travel on Third Avenue in Stone Harbor north to Avalon. Those heading south on the Garden State Parkway will need to travel west to Route 9 and then follow the same detour, Church said.

Those on the barrier islands looking to access the parkway or Route 9 will have to take Stone Harbor Boulevard as well. 

