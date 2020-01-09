The Ingram's Thorofare Bridge that connects Middle Township and Avalon will be closed to traffic between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday and possibly Tuesday for roadwork, Cape May County Engineer Robert Church said Thursday.
Drivers heading south on Route 9 and looking to access Avalon will have to continue on to Stone Harbor Boulevard and take that route to 96th Street and then travel on Third Avenue in Stone Harbor north to Avalon. Those heading south on the Garden State Parkway will need to travel west to Route 9 and then follow the same detour, Church said.
Those on the barrier islands looking to access the parkway or Route 9 will have to take Stone Harbor Boulevard as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.