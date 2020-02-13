The Ingram Thorofare Bridge connecting Middle Township and Avalon will close for construction from 7 p.m. Feb. 20 to 5 a.m. Feb. 21, the Cape May County Engineer's Office said Thursday.
Drivers on Route 9 looking to access Avalon should continue south until Stone Harbor Boulevard and head east until Third Avenue, said county Engineer Robert Church. Drivers can then take Third Avenue north to Avalon. Drivers on the Garden State Parkway looking to access Avalon should head west to Route 9 to follow the same detour, Church said.
Local traffic can access up to both sides of the bridge but will not be permitted to cross, Church said.
The scheduled roadwork is subject to weather and could be modified, Church said.
