EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Northfield developer Bandi Property Group made a $650,000 offer on the…
It is unclear why the sale was not completed.
The Press has reached out to Bandi Property Group, as well as the lawyer representing Irma Investments.
The property on the Black Horse Pike is assessed at $1.1 million, according to previous reports. Fire officials closed the inn in February 2018, citing a faulty fire alarm system and $8,000 owed in fines and penalties to the township.
Before it closed, police in 2017 responded to more than 50 calls relating to warrant arrests, domestic violence, assaults and other incidents, police records show. Two guests sued the owners that year, alleging they suffered “severe bed bug infestations” and injuries from slipping in a jetted bathtub.
The Inn of the Dove opened in the mid–1980s and was known for having hot tubs inside its rooms. It remained popular until about the last decade, when the recession hit the area and tourism dropped.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
