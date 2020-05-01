An emergency bypass to stop a sewer leak at Bader Field was turned online at 1 a.m. Thursday, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Friday.
The leak, found April 18 by the state Department of Environment Protection, affected 15 sites in Atlantic City, the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate and Longport, and parts of Egg Harbor Township. All recreational activities in the bay have been suspended, and testing will begin in the coming days to determine when the bay can be reopened, the ACUA said in a news release.
Ultimate repairs for the wastewater line are underway, the ACUA said. Replacement piping is being manufactured and is expected to arrive at the site of the leak in mid-May, and work on the repair is expected to be completed in two months.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.