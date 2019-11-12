ATLANTIC CITY — “As long as you get back up, you’re not failing – you’re just living and you’re learning, ok?” Halle Berry said Tuesday afternoon to a group of two dozen city boys and girls.
Berry, 53, an Oscar-winning actress who’s in the city for about two weeks filming “Bruised,” a movie about a MMA boxer and mother who returns to the spotlight for a big fight, met with members of the Atlantic City Xclusive drill team in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to inspire them to never give up on their dreams.
“You can do anything you want to do,” Berry said, tears filling her eyes as she explained that she’d never thought she’d see a black woman directing movies in her lifetime and now there are several, including herself. “So I say that to all of you – whatever dream you’re dreaming, even if you think it’s not possible, it is possible.”
The group of about two dozen boys and girls, ranging in ages from elementary school to college, stood in awe, silently staring as Berry spoke about the hard work and determination it took to get the film off the ground. In addition to the movie having a positive message to inspire the kids, the project is an economic booster for the city and a metaphor for a city that’s been “counted out” so many times, officials said.
While she spoke, Berry had her arm slung around the shoulder of 13-year-old Mikel Jones, who admitted after she was done talking that he had thought Berry would be taller in real life after seeing her in 2017 drama “Kidnap.”
“She was very inspiring,” he said. “I think the movie is going to show that you can fight through any problems you have.”
Berry, who not only stars as Jackie Justice, but also directs the film, stood on a short platform in front of an MMA octagon in the hall’s arena and spoke about reading the script for the first time.
“The problem was, it wasn’t written for somebody like me, or any of you,” she said, waving her arm at the kids. “It was written for a 21-year-old, and I’m nowhere near 21. It was written for a 21-year-old white girl that lived in - somewhere else. She didn’t live in a neighborhood that I would be growing up in.”
She took the script and re-imagined it for a middle-aged black woman, she said, and then had to convince producers, work with writers to get the story right and then find the financing. It’s been a two-year process that included 8 months of intensive martial arts training.
Heaven Dunston, 18, started crying as Berry pulled her into a close hug, whispering in her ear while everyone shuffled around to get into place for a group picture.
“She said, ‘Anything you believe in, you can do. No matter what anybody says,’” Dunston said. “It’s just something I really needed to hear.”
The Atlantic City Film Commission, under the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, brought the project to the city, commission Director Heather Colache said. Filmmakers who decide to shoot in South Jersey get a 35% tax credit and an extra 2% if they have a diversity plan, which “Bruised” has, she added.
“A project like this helps diversify the economy in Atlantic City,” CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said, citing the economic impact of residents working on the film. “And, her story can be very inspiring for the children in Atlantic City.”
Mayor Marty Small said that the movie is a great metaphor for the city, a place that never gives up.
“People counted us out after Hurricane Sandy, after the casinos closed,” he said. “This is just exciting. It’s always a good comeback story.”
Berry, dressed in a black hoodie, tight shorts and fluffy brown slippers, her hair braided tightly against her head, took the time to ask each and every person from the drill team their name. She told them the motto she lives by – you can’t teach heart.
“My whole life has been about fighting. Being a woman of color, I have never had an easy path,” Berry said. “I’ve always had to make a way out of no way … When I tell you that it’s hard, and it’s going to be hard, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.