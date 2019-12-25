ATLANTIC CITY—A corner lot on Atlantic and Tennessee Avenues was flooded with volunteers and those in need Christmas morning as a local nonprofit gave out warm clothing and a hot breakfast to spread Christmas cheer.
Aside from Christmas morning City Light Outreach, a faith-based nonprofit in Pleasantville that provides food and basic necessities to those in need, gives out food and warm clothing every Sunday morning in Atlantic City as well as locations in Egg Harbor City and Pleasantville.
“We’ve been doing Christmas morning for about seven years,” said Stephanie Howard, organizer with City Lights.
She explained that the first year was just “simple sidewalk ministry” where they gave out gift boxes with toiletries, scarves and hats. Now the event feeds more than 200 people in need on Christmas. Food and clothing donations came from about 10 local businesses, churches and high schools.
“This year we've been able to bless them with bags and fill them up with goodies,” she said.
The idea behind the event was to give back as well as to get others involved in doing good on Christmas morning.
“It’s to remember the true meaning of Christmas,” she said. “It’s to be able to bless others and give to others because we've been given so much.”
Her favorite part of the event is to see “the cheer and love shine through people.”
“I feel like we're able to warm them up from the inside,” she said. “It’s more than just giving them food and giving them clothing. It's giving them hope and love and joy.”
This was Adneira Vega’s second year volunteering at the City Lights Christmas event. Vega, a member of the Crossroads Fellowship Church in Pleasantville, was busy giving out cookies and snacks. She also has been volunteering at the Sunday morning outreach event for two-and-a-half years.
“It's about serving the community, it's important for everyone to get involved,” she said. “I just felt that no one should be without a Christmas or a Christmas present.”
And seeing so many people come out to volunteer Christmas morning warmed her heart.
“I just love seeing everyone come together,” she said. “It's just beautiful and I love doing it. It’s a blessing.”
Atlantic City resident Isaac Bethea, 65, who once experienced homelessness attended the event to give back.
“I was homeless for seven years,” he said. “But God has blessed me with a place. I’ve got the things I need, but I came out mostly to support. It’s about giving.”
While he won’t spend Christmas day with family, he plans to celebrate with them on Thursday.
To him, giving back reminds people that there is hope and that things can change for the better.
“The homeless population is off the hook,” he said. “For people to get together and do this, it gives us hope going into the new year.”
