VENTNOR — The wind carried the sound of church bells ringing out the 9 o’clock hour Saturday morning onto the city’s Dorset Avenue beach, whipping up sand that skittered along the sunny shoreline.
With the exception of a handful of people, their figures growing smaller as they walked north toward Atlantic City or south toward Margate and Longport, the beach was largely deserted on its second day reopened for passive recreation after being closed for more than a month in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s an absolutely gorgeous day, except the wind,” Bill Hoyer said, describing his eagerness to get back onto the sand after weeks of only being able to look at it from his condo at 5800 Boardwalk.
“We would walk miles every day on the Boardwalk,” said Frank Renzi, a resident in the same condo complex. “Then the Boardwalk and beaches closed. We’ve very happy to do some walking. We came down, but it’s too cold, so we’re going back up.”
Even with temperatures below average Saturday, officials and residents have turned their attention toward the warmer weather soon to come, and with that, the decisions shore towns will have to make to cope during the summer of the new coronavirus pandemic.
As Memorial Day weekend creeps closer, South Jersey officials are amending and lifting restrictions on beaches and boardwalks. In Ventnor, beach access resumed Friday for exercise, while groups of people and sunbathing are strictly prohibited and the Boardwalk remains closed. Similar restrictions are in place for beaches in Margate and Longport, while Atlantic City has kept its beaches and Boardwalk open. Several towns in Cape May County also have reopened their beaches this weekend.
Ventnor’s forward movement follows Gov. Phil Murphy’s reopening of golf courses and state and county parks last weekend, as disease stats across the state begin to improve.
During his daily briefing Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said easing restrictions on beaches will have to follow those for parks, with officials focusing on capacity and social distancing.
“While my optimism is high by the time we get to Memorial Day and assuming the weather is broken in a good way, it’s subject to two really important footnotes for everybody to be thinking about,” Murphy said. “Number one, the curves that we look at every day have got to continue improving. If they turn against us, there’s no way we can responsibly take a step like opening beaches. And, secondly, folks are just going to have to accept — just as you all have done brilliantly with parks — that going to the beach will be an experience which will feel in some ways like it always has and in some ways like it never has.”
However, he noted it might be hard to enforce mask-wearing on beaches in warm weather.
When Ventnor’s beach opened Friday, dozens of people, some of them masked, some not, but all keeping a firm distance from others, walked along the shoreline.
City resident Patrice Pougnet said she was “very happy” to be back on the beach, adding the majority of people she saw were paying attention to social distancing.
“This is the healthiest place you can be,” Pougnet said. “I feel safer here than in Lowes or Acme.”
As Ventnor was the only municipality on the island to close its beaches for any period of time, some residents pointed out the discordance within and between communities.
“It seems inconsistent to me,” city resident Larry Bendesky said Saturday as he walked just out of reach of the ocean lapping the sand. “The opening of the beach but the closing of the tennis courts, if people are practicing social distancing.”
Bendesky said he was ordered off the courts the day before by police, adding that officers were “very nice about it.”
“I think that’s present everywhere from state to state and from city to city. There’s no uniformity anywhere in the plan of attack,” Bendesky said. “You take for granted so many things in life, and things like this put it into stark relief how good we have it. It’s so nice to be out. It really is.”
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
Ocean City's Boardwalk and beaches remain closed.
Sea Isle City
Sea Isle City's beaches and promenade are closed.
Stone Harbor
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
