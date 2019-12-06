Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski with Noah Torres, 5, Vineland. The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Amir Johnson, 7, Millville , poses with his new bike. The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Mia Torres, 6, Vineland tried out her new bike. The YMCA in Vineland hosted the 2nd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" benefits the at-risk youth in Cumberland County. Over 100 volunteers and staff assemble 200 bikes was given out to second and third-graders. Dec. 6. Dec. 6, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Atlantic City Blackjacks may not be back at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall next season.
Just in the past three years, his JYP foundation has donated money and time to help various causes in Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland.
The bikes were given away in an area of the YMCA that previously housed a swimming pool. The activity area was built in part with funds by the JYP.
"I do it because there's a need here," Jaworski said of the county that leads the state in poverty. "This is what the Jaws Youth Partnership is all about. This is why we have the (celebrity) golf tournament (at his Blue Heron Pines in Galloway Township) and the Cigar Party (at the Super Bowl). We want to make sure we can help as many children and causes as we can."
BRIDGETON — The Bridgeton High School football team will be dressed for success this season.
On Aug. 9, 2018, Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph "JoJo" Jones was fatally shot in a parking lot after a practice. Jones' 7-year-old son, a player on the team, was among the kids at the practice.
About a month after the shooting, Jaworski visited the kids.
"That really got to me," he said. "A friend of mine from Millville had told me what happened, and I just wanted to come by and talk with the kids. It was a very emotional day. Those kids have been through a lot."
Jaworski made a return trip last month.
The Millville team was offered the chance to compete in rapper Snoop Dogg's "Snooper Bowl" midget football tournament in Los Angeles, but needed to raise about $12,000.
ATLANTIC CITY — The seed was planted May 30, 2015, when Ron Jaworski grabbed the microphone …
"Liz was watching TV and told me what was happening," he said. "They had raised about half of what they needed. One of the good things about our foundation is we have emergency funds for situations like this. We gave them the other half, and now they're going to California in a couple of weeks.
"That team and the kids really mean a lot to us. They play on a dirt field. We want to get them turf."
Jaworski has had a relationship with Bridgeton High School since 2012. When the school was seeking funds to build a new stadium, he donated $10,000 to the project. In August, the JYP donated another $10,000 for the Bulldogs to buy 80 new football jerseys.
In 2013, JYP donated $30,000 to the Ventnor Pirates of the Atlantic County Junior Football League to help the team rebuild its snack bar and replace equipment in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
"Liz and I started the foundation 35 years ago in the hopes of helping kids," Jaworski said. "And that goal has never changed."
