Question: We recently sold our house and are planning to hold an indoor sale of things we think might be desirable antiques and collectibles. One of the items is my 1960s Jetsons dome top metal lunch box, no longer with its matching thermos but otherwise in very good condition since it was rarely used. It is 9 inches long, 4½ inches high and an “Aladdin Industries Inc.” mark is under its handle. We look forward to your input concerning the lunchbox’s maker and possible worth without the thermos. — G.R., Ventnor
Answer: Your 1963 The Jetsons lunch box presently is ranked one of the most sought after by lunch box collectors.
It was made by Aladdin Industries Inc. Aladdin was created as a subsidiary of the Chicago-based Mantle Lamp Co. of America in 1914 to create and sell thermal ware and vacuum bottles. In 1949, Mantle Lamp merged with Aladdin Industries, using Aladdin’s name. That same year, vacuum ware operations were moved to Nashville, Tennessee.
By the 1950s, Aladdin had become an industry leader in manufacturing lunch boxes, particularly examples that featured popular character images as decoration. Hopalong Cassidy was Aladdin’s first favorite, followed by others such as Mickey Mouse, Superman and the Jetsons.
An American animated sitcom produced by Hanna-Barbara, The Jetsons’ adventures originally were aired in 1962 and 1963 and later appeared in syndication. From 1985 through 1987, new episodes were created.
The prime time cartoon show featuring the Jetson family, their talking dog, robot maid and other characters at their home in the sky remained popular for many years.
Collectors search for Jetsons lunch boxes with no damage, paint wear, scratches or rust and look for working closure catches and an intact handle. Although most would like one with a matching thermos, they are scarce and more expensive.
This year, a Jetsons lunch box like yours brought $1,276, another sold for $1,050 and a lunch box complete with thermos in perfect condition fetched $1,450.
Question: I am inquiring about a rectangular silver medal I found in a glass jar filled with old jewelry purchased at a garage sale. It is 3½ inches high, 1½ inches wide, and a striped ribbon connects the hanging medal to its pin clasp. A golfer swinging his club and “1932” are engraved on the medal’s center. “Emergency Unemployment Relief” is printed around its frame and “Bobby Jones” is signed in raised script a its bottom. “Dieges & Clust” are stamped on its back. — H.G., Smithville
Answer: Robert Tyre (Bobby) Jones Jr. (1902-1971) was an American amateur golfer whose record-breaking scores and victories in all four major golf tournaments of his era despite never turning professional led to his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
A lawyer who helped found and design the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia and co-founder of the Masters Tournament, Jones is noted as having played his last round of golf in 1948.
Your detailed Bobby Jones medal, with relief Jones image, identification and signature, was created as part of a fund-raising effort Jones participated in to help those who suffered unemployment as a result of the Great Depression.
The medal was made by Dieges & Clust, established at New York in 1898 by Col. Charles J. Dieges and Prosper Clust. Other medals produced by the company include the Spanish American War medal, Olympic Games Awards and Eagle Scout medals as well as numerous baseball medals and press pins.
A 1931 Dieges & Clust medal like yours, considered one of the most highly prized Bobby Jones souvenirs, sold for $920 in 2016.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.