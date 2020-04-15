Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties on Wednesday called for donations to support their outreach work.

The organization supports over 8,000 individuals and families each year, according to a news release from the nonprofit, through their food pantry, housing resources, counseling and older adult services, among others.

“JFS is committed to helping those in need. However, we can’t do it alone,” according to the release. “As a JFS Friend, your contribution ensures we can provide assistance as well as programs and events for residences throughout our community, and with today’s economic environment, your support is needed now more than ever.”

Every dollar helps, according to the release. The organization said that:

  • $36 will feed a family through our food pantry services
  • $50 will offset the cost of a counseling session for someone overcome with anxiety
  • $100 will assure a month of Kosher meals for a senior sheltered in their home
  • $250 will provide emergency shelter for a family who otherwise might be homeless

Contributions can be mailed to Jewish Family Service, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402, or made online at www.jfsatlantic.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

