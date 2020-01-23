ATLANTIC CITY — A steady stream of well-wishers from the worlds of business and politics that came to the retirement party for Joe Kelly, outgoing president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, showed how much people appreciated his 23 years of service.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, made a brief appearance Thursday evening at Premier Nightclub at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa to give Kelly a congressional proclamation.
Kelly is a great guy who loves the resort, Van Drew said, adding Kelly was also professional and a hard worker.
"He's smart. He's good. He's a lot of fun as well," Van Drew said. "I really, really appreciate you."
Mayor Marty Small Sr. also thanked Kelly for his years of service. Small told the gathered crowd he and Kelly have had some brutally honest conversations over the years. He thanked Kelly for bringing the annual airshow to the resort.
"Thank you for your passion," Small said. "I wanted to thank you for your service and your dedication to all of the citizens of Atlantic City."
Kelly said he was humbled by the party thrown in his honor.
"The people I care a lot about are here tonight. It means a lot to me," Kelly said.
Kelly spent 23 years at the chamber and 17 years at the Toledo, Ohio, Chamber of Commerce. He said he was staying in South Jersey and will help with the transition of power at the chamber, which Michael Chait took over Jan. 1.
Besides the airshow, Kelly said he was proudest of managing the merger of the Mainland and Atlantic City chambers of commerce, making sure the combined chamber served the market as the voice for the business community and creating jobs.
