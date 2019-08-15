John Brooks Recovery Center

During an official ground breaking ceremony of the new John Brooks Recovery Center inpatient facility in Mays Landing, construction workers offer a guided tour of the 58,000 square foot complex that is scheduled to open in April 2020.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — The nearly $18 million Johns Brooks Recovery Center inpatient treatment facility is on schedule to open in the spring.

During a ground-breaking ceremony of the 58,000 square-foot, bi-level complex in the Hamilton Business Park, CEO Alan Oberman said the project is expected to be open for patients in April.

The facility can accommodate up to 120 patients for both short-term and long-term residential treatment programs. 

The opening of the Mays Landing center will allow John Brooks to vacate its two residential facilities in Atlantic City, on Pacific and Tennessee avenues. John Brooks will continue to operate its outpatient center on Bacharach Boulevard near the Convention Center.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments