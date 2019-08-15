MAYS LANDING — The nearly $18 million Johns Brooks Recovery Center inpatient treatment facility is on schedule to open in the spring.
During a ground-breaking ceremony of the 58,000 square-foot, bi-level complex in the Hamilton Business Park, CEO Alan Oberman said the project is expected to be open for patients in April.
The facility can accommodate up to 120 patients for both short-term and long-term residential treatment programs.
The opening of the Mays Landing center will allow John Brooks to vacate its two residential facilities in Atlantic City, on Pacific and Tennessee avenues. John Brooks will continue to operate its outpatient center on Bacharach Boulevard near the Convention Center.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.