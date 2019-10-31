NEW YORK CITY — Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for the Atlantic City transition, has accepted a role as the corporation counsel of New York City.
In a statement Thursday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Johnson would be starting the new position on Nov. 4. Johnson, 58, will head the New York City Law Department, overseeing a staff of nearly 1,000 lawyers and nearly 700 support professionals who represent city government in legal matters.
"New York City’s gain is New Jersey’s loss," Murphy said in the statement. "Jim Johnson ably served our administration as Special Counsel in Atlantic City, working to put the city back on a path to solvency and long-term growth. Moreover, Jim stands for fairness and equal justice under the law. He knows how government works, and he knows the need for strong, positive, and accountable leadership. I congratulate Jim as he takes on this new challenge, and I congratulate Mayor de Blasio for recognizing the great talent that exists on this side of the Hudson (River)."
De Blasio said that following a national search, he is confident Johnson is "the right person for the job."
"New York City has always led the way for our nation, not just serving as a beacon of hope and opportunity for all, but enshrining those ideals in law. Those are the same core values I’ve fought to uphold throughout my career," Johnson said. "It’s an honor to be the lawyer for the 8.6 million people of New York and the government that serves them, and I’m excited to work with Mayor de Blasio to continue advancing our shared values over the coming years."
Johnson was appointed by Murphy in February 2018 to provide "recommendations for the process of returning the city to local control," and was paid $1 annually for his services. He co-authored the state's transition report — released in September 2018 — that outlines the Murphy administration's goals and objectives for returning Atlantic City to self-governance.
Among the recommendations in the Johnson report that were enacted include the formation of the Atlantic City Executive Counsel, a collective of public and private Atlantic City stakeholders that meets monthly to implement quality of life, economic development and community initiatives. The Executive Counsel is chaired by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City since the 2016 takeover.
"Over the past two years, I have had the pleasure of working alongside Jim as he moved Atlantic City in a new direction as our Special Counsel," Oliver said in a statement via social media.
Johnson worked closely with numerous local officials during his tenure in Atlantic City, including those at the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
"Jim Johnson poured his mind and heart into Atlantic City over the past two years," said Matt Doherty, executive director of the CRDA. "Jim's work will have a long-lasting and positive impact on the lives of the residents of Atlantic City for years to come."
A Harvard Law School graduate, Johnson was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York. He later served in various positions of the U.S. Department of the Treasury under former President Bill Clinton. In 1998, Johnson was named Under Secretary of the Treasury for Enforcement, where he oversaw nearly one-third of federal law enforcement. Johnson is a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, where he studies national best practices on criminal justice reforms.
Johnson unsuccessfully ran against Murphy in the 2017 Democratic gubernatorial primary, coming in second. During his run for governor, Johnson hired de Blasio's former campaign manager as part of his leadership team.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
