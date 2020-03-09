ATLANTIC CITY — A Superior Court judge will decide this week whether to allow a scheduled referendum on changing the city's form of government to proceed or grant an injunction requested by the city's Democratic Committee.
Judge Julio Mendez said he would issue a written decision no later than the close of business Tuesday on a formal complaint filed by city Democrats alleging deficiencies and fraud with the petition that forced the March 31 special election and that the proposed form of government is a violation of residents' civil rights.
During a nearly two-hour proceeding Monday morning, Mendez heard arguments from Samuel Lashman, the attorney representing the city Democrats, and Michael Iannucci, who was arguing on behalf of Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, the political action committee behind the change of government effort. Attorney Joseph Garcia represented Atlantic City Clerk Paula Geletei, who was also named as a defendant in her official capacity.
Lashman contended that the petitions were not uniform in their presentation, lacked a sponsor's name and were verified using questionable methods. He later presented examples of what city Democrats believed to be altered petitions.
"These petitions are filled with problems," Lashman said Monday. "And, when the court sees them ... I think they have to raise questions in the court's mind."
Garcia countered that his client followed procedure and was transparent in the process. Geletei was later sworn in and answered direct questions from Mendez about how the Clerk's Office verified signatures and rejected others.
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government submitted 3,288 signatures, more than three times the required 935 needed to force a referendum. After an initial rejection, Geletei and her office validated 2,568 signatures on Jan. 16, according to the official certification filed with the court.
Iannucci argued that the judiciary has historically resisted attempts to deny voter rights and the same precedent should be applied in this case. He said the court should not take a position on denying voters the opportunity to cast a ballot absent the burden of proof needed to demonstrate the petition was deficient, that signatures were fraudulently obtained or that anyone's civil rights were being violated by the proposed change of government.
"Mr. Lashman's entire argument is about, at best, facts in dispute about the clerk's count," he said. "Mr. Lashman is making clear that there are questions, that there are factual disputes. So, by definition, this court should not issue an injunction, should not stop an election and take the vote from the people, based on the arguments you're hearing today."
Mendez, from the onset of the hearing, referred to case precedent where courts have been reluctant to weigh in on election matters without overwhelming proof of wrongdoing.
On the contention that the proposed form of government would violate Atlantic City residents' civil rights, the judge said the argument was "asking the court to speculate" what the outcome of the special election would be and its effect on the community.
About 30 opponents, including several members of City Council, to the change of government effort were in the courtroom Monday morning and audibly objected or agreed with the arguments being made by legal counsel.
Afterward, several in attendance voiced their opinion that Mendez appeared to have already made a decision.
Atlantic City Democratic Committee Chairwoman Gwendolyn Callaway-Lewis said afterward that she did not believe they were given a "fair hearing."
"(The judge) already made his mind up prior to this hearing," she said, "and I already know what his decision is going to be tomorrow. It's not fair."
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has proposed a council-manager form of government, a change that would eliminate a directly elected mayor as the city’s chief executive and reduce the number of City Council members from nine to five. A city manager, appointed by the five at-large council members, would be the city’s chief executive and responsible for its day-to-day operations.
All 10 of Atlantic City’s elected officials — the mayor and the nine members of council — oppose the proposed change in the form of government, as do the Civic Associations of Atlantic City United, Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey (who represents the city on the county board and serves as Small’s chief of staff) and the NAACP Atlantic City Chapter.
To date, the total cost to the city to validate the petition signatures, print ballots and other ancillary expenses is $66,714, according to the clerk's certification document. The cost to defend Geletei will be covered by the city, since she was named in the complaint in her official capacity.
