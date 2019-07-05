ATLANTIC CITY — Two kayakers who ran aground were rescued from the marshes that border West End Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
About 4 p.m., the city fire department responded to a call that two children were stuck in the marsh between the resort and Ventnor, Chief Scott Evans said. While the Rescue Company prepared water rescue boats and stretchers, the department’s Training Division flew a drone over the area.
“With the drone, we were able to quickly identify that they weren’t kids,” Evans said, adding that it was the first time the department has used the drone. “They were women and they had covered themselves in mud to stop the green heads from biting them.”
The unidentified women, 72 and 74-years-old, were dehydrated and had visible signs of heat exhaustion when they were pulled out of the marsh by firefighters, he added. They were treated at the scene and then released.
The women were kayaking in the bay by Newton Avenue and decided to paddle down a creek that flows through the marsh, Evans said. But the tide went out faster than they could turn around.
“Their kayak got stuck and they couldn’t get out so they decided to get out and walk out,” he said. “Then they realized they can’t walk in that stuff.”
Engine 5, Rescue 1, Ventnor and State Police also responded.
