ATLANTIC CITY — KISS added a stop in the resort for their final tour, the band announced Thursday.
The rock band, known for hits like “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “I was Made for Lovin’ You” is set to play 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, according to a news release.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” said KISS. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in ... Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”
Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at Boardwalkhall.com and LiveNation.com, or by calling 609-348-7512 or visiting the venue box office.
The stop is part of their “End of the Road Tour,” which is set to close July 21, 2021, in a location in New York yet to be announced, according to the release.
