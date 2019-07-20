Question: My sister and I are searching for information about an old crystal perfume bottle our late great-grandmother received as a gift. It is about 3 7/8 inches high, 3 1/2 inches wide and composed of two frosted anemone blossoms perched on a clear, round crystal vase. The perfect bottle is signed “R. Lalique France.” Can you help? — B.T., Mays Landing
Answer: You have described a fine glass art piece made by French glassmaker Rene Jules Lalique (1860-1945). Originally an independent jewelry designer and creator, he studied in France and England before taking over the Paris workshop of jeweler Jules Destape.
Lalique eventually changed from making jewelry to china and glass, soon opening a new Paris workshop where he combined glass with enamel and jewels. His beautiful shapes, colors and designs attracted wealthy women and famous actresses.
Lalique founded Alsace Glassworks in 1921, and his reputation as a producer of art glass later was enhanced by publicity generated when he outfitted the 1929 Cote D’Azur Pullman Express train and the 1935 Normandie luxury liner.
Following Laliques’s death in 1945, his son, Marc, enhanced the company’s crystal production. In the 1970s, Marc brought back fine jewelry production and added a fragrance business that later launched Lalique perfumes offered in Lalique crystal bottles.
Your pre-WWII frosted and clear crystal, signed art glass scent bottle with anemone blossoms once held the company’s Lalique Deux Fleurs scent.
This year, a signed Lalique Deux Fleurs bottle like yours fetched $500.
Question: I own several MAD magazines I purchased from a collector about 20 years ago. Each was kept in a separate box since then and all are in very fine condition. I recently discovered they may be worth far more now than what I paid for them, and I would appreciate anything you can tell me about my favorite, December 1956 No. 30. It has a portrait of Alfred E. Neuman and “What Me Worry” on the front. He is dressed in a black jacket, white shirt and red string tie. An elephant and donkey appear to be fighting in the gray background, and the picture’s fancy border is maroon. — F.N. Avalon
Answer: Founded in 1952 by writer, Harry Kurtzman and publisher, William Gaines, MAD initially was a comic book that later became a magazine. Although MAD’s writers tackled and spoofed numerous subjects, including politics, liberalism and the many faces of entertainment for years, the magazines’s most popular attraction was fictitious cover boy Alfred E. Neuman.
Neuman, who made his MAD debut on a 1954 cover, was created by artist Norman Mingo, whose grinning, lovable kid with a devil-may-care sense of humor and attitude, as well as his famous “What? Me Worry?” signature phrase, captured MAD readers everywhere. It also earned the freckle-faced, redhead with a gap in his teeth the honor of running as a U.S. Presidential write-in candidate in 1956.
Recently, a MAD magazine with an Alfred E. Neuman Mingo cover like yours in very fine condition sold for $247.50.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
