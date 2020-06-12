NORTH WILDWOOD — Spruce Avenue between Anglesea Drive and Maryland Avenue will have lane closings from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday for utility work, police said Friday.
Traffic will be rerouted so there will be one lane each westbound and eastbound.
— Ahmad Austin
