EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — There will be lane closings Tuesday at Fire and Old Egg Harbor roads, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
The roadwork is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Police will be on site to direct traffic. Drivers may experience short delays and are advised to plan accordingly.
For more information on roadwork in Atlantic City, visit aclink.org.
— Zac Spencer
