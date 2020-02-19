Atlantic County on Wednesday announced roadwork this week and next in Egg Harbor, Galloway and Hamilton townships.
In Egg Harbor Township, lane closings are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Old Egg Harbor and Fire roads, spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.
The lanes will be closed for storm sewer repair work. Police will direct traffic at the site.
In Galloway, Redwood Avenue will be closed between Jimmie Leeds Road and Adams Avenue starting at 7 a.m. Thursday through Monday.
In Hamilton Township, periodic lane closings may be in effect on the Mill Street approaches to Cotton Mill Bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Feb. 28, as weather permits, for tree clearing ahead of roadwork.
In all cases, drivers should plan travel time accordingly or use a different route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
— Colt Shaw and Vincent Jackson
