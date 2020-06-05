AVALON — Avalon Boulevard will see temporary lane closures next week, Cape May County officials said Friday.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 to 11 and 15 to 17, crews will be patching deck spalls along the Ingrams and Leonards Thorofare bridges. Traffic will alternate around the lane closures using flaggers or a temporary signal, the county said in a news release.
Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution.
— Zac Spencer
