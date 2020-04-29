GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Work on Jimmie Leeds Road will result in lane shifts Friday and Monday, Atlantic County said Wednesday.
The lane shifts will be between Dr. Vera King Farris Drive and the Garden State Parkway overpass, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Weather permitting, the work will be done between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Minor delays are possible. Drivers are advised to plan accordingly or seek an alternate route.
— Zac Spencer
