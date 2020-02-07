GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Lane shifts will be in effect next week on Jimmie Leeds Road, Atlantic County said Friday.
The shifts will occur from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at various locations around work zones on Jimmie Leeds, the county said in a news release.
Motorists may experience minor delays and are advised to proceed with caution through the construction area or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
