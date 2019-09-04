Bill language

An Act concerning instruction and instructional materials in public schools and supplementing chapter 35 of Title 18A of the New Jersey Statutes.

Be It Enacted by the Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey:

C.18A:35-4.35 History of disabled and LGBT persons included in middle and high school curriculum.

1. A board of education shall include instruction on the political, economic, and social contributions of persons with disabilities and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, in an appropriate place in the curriculum of middle school and high school students as part of the district’s implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards.

C.18A:35-4.36 Policies, procedures pertaining to inclusive instructional materials.

2. A board of education shall have policies and procedures in place pertaining to the selection of instructional materials to implement the requirements of section 1 of this act. When adopting instructional materials for use in the schools of the district, a board of education shall adopt inclusive instructional materials that portray the cultural and economic diversity of society including the political, economic, and social contributions of persons with disabilities and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, where appropriate.

3. This act shall take effect immediately and shall first apply to the 2020-2021 school year.

Approved January 31, 2019.