In a statement posted on the Police Department's Facebook page, Long Beach Township Commissioner Joseph Lattazi urged people to remain in their primary homes, a sentiment echoed recently by a number of Jersey Shore officials.
"Many individuals are taking this opportunity to spend this time in the Long Beach Island area," Lattazi wrote. "We are strongly recommending that you remain in your primary service area and DO NOT relocate to the shore area."
Lattazi added that "local health care and other emergency services are not equipped to handle a mass influx of demand which will likely overwhelm the system."
The Ship Bottom Police Department shared the statement on its Facebook page as well.
They join recent statements by local officials, including Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, in saying this is no time for tourism.
Concerns about second-homeowners packing local towns amid pleas for self-isolation and restrictions against public gatherings have led to suggestions that shore towns cut off access to the barrier islands.
The mayors of the Wildwoods on Thursday issued a statement saying their bridges would not be closing imminently.
"Decisions that drastic are typically determined by the county and the state," Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said Thursday.
