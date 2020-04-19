ATLANTIC CITY — A leak in a 30-inch main sewer line that services Downbeach, Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township was discovered Sunday morning, according to a release by the city.
The city's Office of Emergency Management was notified about the leak on the Bader Field side closest to the Albany Avenue. The sewer line services Longport, Margate, and Ventnor, as well as the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic City and Seaview Harbor Marina in Egg Harbor Township.
Contractors from the Atlantic County Utilities Authority responded and a plan has been developed to repair the leak. The installation of a bypass system will begin Monday.
Residents and businesses located in the affected areas are requested to conserve water to help alleviate and minimize the flow of water through the force main.
This area is utilized by recreational fishers. The city and the ACUA are actively working to notify local marinas, bait and tackle shops and private dock owners.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.