You’ve most likely heard that a little bit of stress is good for you. Researchers generally agree that in “just-the-right” amount, that adrenaline rush can help you power through a demanding day while making you stronger and better able to manage stress.
But there is a balance, and managing your stress is critical to your overall health and well-being.
Prolonged stress and not getting the stress relief needed are among the biggest health concerns our nation faces today.
Stress impacts your body, thoughts, feelings and behavior.
When stress levels remain elevated over a period of time, it can wreak havoc on your health.
It can zap your energy and concentration and make you irritable, anxious and depressed — which can add issues to your relationships and projects.
Stress also weakens your immune system, making you susceptible to a variety of ailments. It’s linked to upset stomachs, ulcers, acid reflux, headaches, heart problems, sleep loss, gastrointestinal disorders and dementia.
It can also lead to poor eating behaviors, indulging in excessive drinking, smoking, or other drug use and abuse – and burnout, too!
Stress management
Today’s pace and challenges of modern life make stress management necessary for everyone.
And while most believe it feels good to conquer the day, in the end, it is equally important and more beneficial to your health to find the necessary balance your body, mind and emotions need with stress relief. It is critical to recognize your triggers and take the time to relax.
Some associate relaxation with “wasting time,” but regular relaxation as a stress management approach is vital.
This is because your body’s stress response can get triggered so often throughout your day and, if your body doesn’t return to its regular state of relaxation afterward, you can find yourself in a state of chronic stress.
And while you cannot eliminate or escape every stress-causing situation that comes your way, it’s important you know you have tremendous power and can take steps to relax. This serves to relieve, reduce or actually avoid the effects that stress can have on your mental, physical and emotional health.
First, you must be honest with yourself and recognize the toll daily stress has on you. Next, plan and take time to relax and recharge (de-stress) from the demands of your day, on a regular to daily basis. And in whatever way works for you (whether it’s reading a book, cooking, taking a walk, meditating, listening to music, running, you name it) know relaxing is much healthier for you than you might think.
Relaxation:
• helps protect your heart
• lowers your risk of catching a cold by increasing your ability to fight inflammation
• boosts your memory
• lowers your stroke risk
• helps ward off depression, sadness, anxiety
• supports better decision making
Better resilience
Taking time to relax can help you restore your body to its natural state and can potentially help you remain more resilient to stress that you face in the future — you can become less reactive to the stressful situations you face and can recover more quickly if you do react.
Some people think of relaxation as sitting and watching television, but having a more structured plan for relaxation can be very helpful in the face of stress.
And while this may work, to some degree, you can also actively choose strategies that build resilience rather than merely distracting you from what’s creating stress for you on a given day.
For example, relaxing both your body and your mind can be more effective than either one on its own. You may find listening to music, meditating, reading a book, walking in nature, exercising or having fun with your family and friends is an excellent way to relieve stress and experience relaxation.
Along with stress management, maintaining a healthy lifestyle will help you manage stress including consuming a healthy diet, staying physically active, and getting enough restful sleep.
An ongoing plan
Make a conscious effort to spend less time in front of a screen — television, tablet, computer and phone — and more time relaxing in other ways.
Stress is ongoing — and stress management needs to be ongoing. By paying attention to what causes your stress and practicing ways to relax, you can counter most of the toxic health effects of stress while increasing your ability to cope with demanding challenges.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
