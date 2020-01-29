Lee Enterprises has entered into a $140 million agreement to buy BH Media Group’s publications, which includes The Press of Atlantic City.
There are 29 other BH Media newspapers, 49 weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products, as well as The Buffalo News included in the deal, according to a news release.
Lee has managed BH Media's publications since July 2018.
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee,” said Mary Junck, Lee’s Chairman.
Junck said the deal will allow Lee to refinance its long-term debt and provide new opportunities for revenue and synergies.
"We have enjoyed a strong, long-term relationship with Berkshire Hathaway, which has been a significant investor across our capital structure for years," Junck said. "As manager of BH Media for the past 18 months, we have developed a deep knowledge of these properties and tremendous respect for their operators. We know first-hand the power this acquisition brings for further accelerating our industry-leading digital revenue growth while maintaining our focus on delivering high-quality local news. We look forward to capturing the tremendous value of this transaction for readers, advertisers and shareholders.”
Berkshire Hathaway is giving Lee about $576 million in long-term financing at a 9% annual rate. The proceeds from the Berkshire financing will be used for the acquisition and to refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million of existing debt. The agreement also provides "enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s revolving credit facility,” according to the release.
Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO, said he and his partner Charlie Munger have admired the Lee organization for more than 40 years.
“We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges," Buffett said. "No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward and I also am pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement.
Kevin Mowbray, Lee President and CEO said Lee and BH Media's operators have developed a strong bond over the past 18 months.
“This highly collaborative relationship has driven digital and subscription revenue growth, margin expansion and continued innovation." Mowbray said. "We are confident we can achieve even greater success as one, integrated company."
