Three members of the Legion Riders of American Legion Post 352 were injured in a chain-reaction motorcycle crash Monday as they toured Atlantic County for Memorial Day celebrations.
One remained hospitalized Monday evening with serious but not life-threatening injuries, said Michael Merlino, 65, of Egg Harbor Township.
The crash happened about 12:15 p.m. on Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township, about a mile from the Black Horse Pike, as the group was traveling toward Mays Landing, Merlino said.
"We had left Meadowview (Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield) and did a casual ride around the county," said Merlino, a radio host and veterans activist who started the Legion Riders. "We were headed to two more ceremonies in Patriot Park in Somers Point and at Shore Medical Center."
At Atlantic County's Stillwater building and at Meadowview, the group did a ride-by and throttle roll to honor doctors and nurses, Merlino said.
The group never made it to the Somers Point ceremonies, he said.
Merlino was in the lead with a police escort when three riders behind him went down. He still isn't sure what caused the trio to fall, but three riders were hurt. No one had life-threatening injuries, he said.
"There was no big collision," he said. "Bikes went down to avoid hurting someone else."
The most seriously injured rider was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he is still hospitalized, and another of the injured went to Shore Medical Center, where he was treated and released. The third rider who crashed did not need to go to a hospital, Merlino said.
Cars line up for a Memorial Day parade with the help of local police and fire vehicles at the Village Grande at Little Mill in Egg Harbor Township on Monday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
From left, Richard Santosusso, Peter Ierardi (who served in the Army from from 1949-50, and Debbie Ierardi sit outside their home to watch the parade.
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Egg Harbor Township, a Memorial Day Parade was conducted with the help of local police and fire vehicles at the Village Grande at Little Mill. Resident Demi Trivino waves her flag from her front step.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Egg Harbor Township, a Memorial Day Parade was conducted with the help of local police and fire vehicles at the Village Grande at Little Mill. The Mooney family (l-r) Mason, 9, Shannon, Eleanor, and Bob, wave and watch as the parade passes.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Egg Harbor Township, a Memorial Day Parade was conducted with the help of local police and fire vehicles at the Village Grande at Little Mill. (l-r) Beth Lennox, Carol DeMarco, Rita Lupinetti, and Bob Szigethy (a retired Lt.Colonel who served in Vietnam).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 25th in Egg Harbor Township, a Memorial Day Parade was conducted with the help of local police and fire vehicles at the Village Grande at Little Mill. Patty Sharpe of EHT waves to the passing vehicles.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
