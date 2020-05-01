We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

SOMERS POINT — Mike O’Brien sees more people than ever on his mail route.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping everybody at home.

As he delivers the mail, O'Brien sees married couples walking, people walking their dogs, families hanging outside their homes or exercising in their yards.

“They can’t run out to the mall, pick up a few things and get something to eat at the food court,” he said. “That option is not there for them anymore. You think you would see less people, but it’s the exact opposite.”

At the same time, the mailman is having less contact with people.

“There was a couple of spots — one in particular — where the kids would come out and get the mail,” O’Brien said. “I stopped doing that. I said, ‘I can’t give you the mail anymore.’ You feel bad. It’s their routine.”

There’s nothing routine about life during COVID-19, and that includes the post office.

Mail is delivered to different locations, person-to-person contact is minimalized and some businesses now pick up their mail.

The volume of letters is down, while the number of packages has tripled.

Letter carriers are more important than ever these days as many people are getting goods delivered through the mail. The U.S. Postal Service employs more than 600,000 people nationwide.

Now, some mail carriers keep hand sanitizer in their trucks and wash their hands every 30 minutes or so.

“Everything is precedent-setting,” O’Brien said, “because we have no experience dealing with this.”

O’Brien, 48, lives in Egg Harbor Township and has been a letter carrier for 16 years.

He said he doesn’t worry about contracting the disease.

“I just kind of focus on what I need to do for the day,” he said. “I just put my head down and think about the next thing I have to do.”

The virus, however, has changed the way he does his job.

When in the Somers Point post office, he and his co-workers wear gloves, masks and follow strict social distancing protocols.

“We changed our shifts, so not every employee is in the building at the same time,” O’Brien said. “The people I work with are professional and willing to continue to work and change what we do every day.”

There have been changes out on the street, too.

O’Brien used to deliver to Shore Medical Center. Now, the hospital, which has treated multiple people with the virus, picks up its mail at the post office.

O’Brien has several doctor’s offices on his route. Now, if they have an outside box, he delivers the mail to there. If he does interact with people, he wears a mask and gloves. O’Brien says he has access to all the personal protection equipment he needs.

“I would go in there each day and talk to them, pick up some outgoing mail and see if they needed anything else,” he said. “But that casual exchange has gone to the wayside.”

Ricky Batty, 44, has had the same route in southern Ocean County for 20 years.

The Egg Harbor Township resident has also noticed less interaction with people. When some walkers see his truck coming, they cross to the other side of the street.

For others, Batty is their only connection to the outside world. They will have brief conversations with him from their porch as he delivers to their curbside mailbox.

"I have a lot of people that it's the highlight of their day," he said. "I have a lot of older people, so they don't get much interaction regularly. I get people now who are stuck at home working and are waiting for me because I'm the only person they see all day."

Things have also changed with the homes on O’Brien’s route.

“People are kind of nervous to get near you,” he said. “I don’t take it personally. It’s just one of those things that (stinks) right now. A person who would normally come up and talk to me for a few minutes, some of those people are scared to come near you.”

The post office prides itself on delivering mail in all types of conditions. That's never been more true than now. Letter carriers are playing a key role in keeping society functioning, especially with their delivery of items people used to shop for in person.

“I think we’ve all realized (the post office) is an important cog right now," O'Brien said. "People are relying on us to get them what they need.”