ATLANTIC CITY — Lifeguards rescued one man who allegedly jumped into the water from Steel Pier on Sunday after the patrol's regular hours.
According to Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey, lifeguards received a call just before 7 p.m. of a possible drowning off the beach in front of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Two men, who Downey said were believed to be intoxicated, allegedly jumped from the pier. One man was able to swim in, but the other remained in the water floating on his back about 100 yards out from the pier.
"He wasn't necessarily gasping for air, but he wasn't getting in," Downey said.
About eight lifeguards responded, and a personal watercraft was launched from Kentucky Avenue.
Guards swam out, got the man onto the watercraft sled and brought him to shore.
Downey said that even though it was after their regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the patrol's late shift was well-staffed Sunday evening.
"We just simply can't leave at night anymore," Downey said, adding almost every district has stayed till 8 or 9 p.m. during the week.
