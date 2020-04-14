LINWOOD — John Hamilton is no stranger to the residents of Linwood. A member of the Police Department for 23 years, Hamilton was sworn in April 1 as its new chief.
Over the course of his career, Hamilton has served the city in nearly every capacity within the department: in traffic, as a detective, sergeant, captain and now chief. He takes over the reins of the 20-man department from former Chief Doug Carman, whose retirement was effective March 31 after 25 years on the job.
“Due to the pandemic, we really did not have any fanfare with the swearing in,” Hamilton said. “This is really unprecedented times, and we are doing our best.”
The chief said things are different under COVID-19 because the officers have a limited amount of personal protective equipment available, and they are still doing their job while taking care not to get sick or get fellow officers sick.
Also sworn in at the April 1 City Council meeting was Jason Weber, who moves from lieutenant to captain. Weber, another veteran of the department, has served in many capacities including patrol, traffic and DARE officer.
Hamilton went from $122,731 as captain to $135,004 as chief, according to City Clerk Leigh Ann Napoli. Weber went from $117,316 as lieutenant to $122,731 as captain.
