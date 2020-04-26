On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. (l-r) Sal Mattina, 12, and Mike load up the trunk of their car for a delivery of food.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. (l-r) Sal Mattina, 12, and Mike load up the trunk of their car for a delivery of food.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. (l-r) Mike and Dina load up there car for a food delivery.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina and Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina and Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Manager Noel Martinez in the kitchen.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Sal Mattina, 12, helps out in the kitchen.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike and Dina preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina and Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. (l-r) Sal Mattina, 12, and Mike load up the trunk of their car for a delivery of food.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. (l-r) Sal Mattina, 12, and Mike load up the trunk of their car for a delivery of food.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. (l-r) Mike and Dina load up there car for a food delivery.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina and Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina and Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Manager Noel Martinez in the kitchen.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Sal Mattina, 12, helps out in the kitchen.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Mike and Dina preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina and Mike preparing an order of Penne Vodka and Chicken tenders with fries for a family with kids.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On April 21st, Mike and Dina Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance. Dina prepares bags of dry goods for the families, giving out 25-50 bags daily.
Egg Harbor Township High School senior Timothy Medina hadn’t acted since middle school, but …
“I saw this, the next day we get up, me and my wife start talking, ‘We should do this,’” Mike said.
Food pantries in town, which many people have come to depend on, have closed, Mike said. The Iovines started giving out food to try to make up the difference for people going hungry. One family that came in hadn’t eaten in days beyond peanut butter and jelly, he said.
“We have to do this. It doesn’t matter,” Mike said. “This is a long-term thing. It’s gonna go on.”
They can continue because the community caught wind. In the second week, donations started coming in. Members of their church would drop off $20 or $50. Some come by to purchase food because of the work the Iovines are doing. They’ll buy a pizza and leave enough to buy someone in need a pizza, Mike said. They help 10 to 15 families a night, Dina said. She didn’t expect to help so many, but donations from others have helped them go on.
Those in need can drop in to pick up milk and bread or other staples, or the restaurant will deliver them to their house alongside a hot meal, Dina said.
“When we go to bed at night and I know that I’ve helped families not have to go to bed hungry, it is the best feeling. It truly is,” Dina said.
TOMS RIVER — A Barnegat Township man was charged Tuesday with aggravated manslaughter and st…
Laura Herbert, 61, of Little Egg Harbor, is a friend of the Iovines and a frequent customer of Portofino’s on Radio Road. She knows “quite a few” people who have relied on the Iovines help in recent weeks. Anything people requested — baked ziti, chicken parmesan — the couple came through, she said.
“They’re just really great people,” Herbert said. “To step up and do this … (it’s) pretty special.”
Herbert’s friend, Kathy, a 65-year-old township woman who asked to be identified by her first name only, lives with her four grandchildren. Money was an issue prior to the pandemic and subsequent economic fallout, but has only gotten tighter. Her grandchildren, who range in age from 6 to 14, had asked her for pizza, but she couldn’t afford it.
She heard what Portofino’s was doing and reached out. They delivered a pizza, and she gave them a bag of homemade face masks in return.
“(The Iovines) are great. They’re simply great,” Kathy said. “I couldn’t believe someone was actually gonna do that out of their own business.”
Money has been tight at the shop, as it has for most restaurants now limited to takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. But money is tight for people laid off or furloughed from work as a result of the pandemic, too.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find plant starts for lacinato kale, also known as d…
Typically, rent on the restaurant ran $6,000 a month, or $1,500 a week. Now, the landlord has dropped their rent to $1,000 a week, which helps, Mike said. But they will owe the difference when things open back up.
Dina said filling in the gaps left by the closing of food banks was a no-brainer.
“This is the time when you don’t turn your back on people,” Dina said. “You help each other.”
Some people are shy or nervous about accepting help, but the Iovines aren’t letting that stop them.
“The satisfaction you get when they call back, they text you back. … They send a picture of the kids eating,” Mike said. “It’s very emotional.”
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.