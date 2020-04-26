We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Portofino’s Pizza and Restaurant, like other eateries, has struggled under the state guidelines restricting them to takeout and delivery.

Even so, its owners have transformed the restaurant into a makeshift food pantry, providing families in need with free hot meals and groceries. No questions asked.

A few weeks back, Mike Iovine, who owns Portofino’s with his wife, Dina, saw a friend in Italy post on Facebook that no one should go to sleep hungry.

It got him thinking.

“I saw this, the next day we get up, me and my wife start talking, ‘We should do this,’” Mike said.

Food pantries in town, which many people have come to depend on, have closed, Mike said. The Iovines started giving out food to try to make up the difference for people going hungry. One family that came in hadn’t eaten in days beyond peanut butter and jelly, he said.

“We have to do this. It doesn’t matter,” Mike said. “This is a long-term thing. It’s gonna go on.”

They can continue because the community caught wind. In the second week, donations started coming in. Members of their church would drop off $20 or $50. Some come by to purchase food because of the work the Iovines are doing. They’ll buy a pizza and leave enough to buy someone in need a pizza, Mike said. They help 10 to 15 families a night, Dina said. She didn’t expect to help so many, but donations from others have helped them go on.

Those in need can drop in to pick up milk and bread or other staples, or the restaurant will deliver them to their house alongside a hot meal, Dina said.

“When we go to bed at night and I know that I’ve helped families not have to go to bed hungry, it is the best feeling. It truly is,” Dina said.

Laura Herbert, 61, of Little Egg Harbor, is a friend of the Iovines and a frequent customer of Portofino’s on Radio Road. She knows “quite a few” people who have relied on the Iovines help in recent weeks. Anything people requested — baked ziti, chicken parmesan — the couple came through, she said.

“They’re just really great people,” Herbert said. “To step up and do this … (it’s) pretty special.”

Herbert’s friend, Kathy, a 65-year-old township woman who asked to be identified by her first name only, lives with her four grandchildren. Money was an issue prior to the pandemic and subsequent economic fallout, but has only gotten tighter. Her grandchildren, who range in age from 6 to 14, had asked her for pizza, but she couldn’t afford it.

She heard what Portofino’s was doing and reached out. They delivered a pizza, and she gave them a bag of homemade face masks in return.

“(The Iovines) are great. They’re simply great,” Kathy said. “I couldn’t believe someone was actually gonna do that out of their own business.”

Money has been tight at the shop, as it has for most restaurants now limited to takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. But money is tight for people laid off or furloughed from work as a result of the pandemic, too.

Typically, rent on the restaurant ran $6,000 a month, or $1,500 a week. Now, the landlord has dropped their rent to $1,000 a week, which helps, Mike said. But they will owe the difference when things open back up.

Dina said filling in the gaps left by the closing of food banks was a no-brainer.

“This is the time when you don’t turn your back on people,” Dina said. “You help each other.”

Some people are shy or nervous about accepting help, but the Iovines aren’t letting that stop them.

“The satisfaction you get when they call back, they text you back. … They send a picture of the kids eating,” Mike said. “It’s very emotional.”