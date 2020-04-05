On Sunday, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said 24 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of residents who have tested positive for the disease to 127.
The state reports that the county has 121 positives.
Earlier this week, a man from Egg Harbor Township with underlying health conditions, became the first COVID-19 related death in the county. No additional deaths in the county have been reported.
Statewide, there have been 37,505 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in 917 related deaths, according to health department data. More than 44,600 people have tested negative in New Jersey.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson encouraged residents to follow guidelines issued by public health officials.
"We need everyone to do their part by staying home as much as possible and being vigilant about practicing social distancing," he said in statement issued Sunday. "This is not a drill; COVID-19 is here and according to the Centers for Disease Control we are now in the acceleration phase of the pandemic with nearly 240,000 cases throughout all 50 states and 5,443 lives lost."
SECOND DEATH IN CAPE MAY COUNTY
A second COVID-19 related death in Cape May County was reported Sunday by state officials, but no further information was available.
A 72-year-old became Cape May County’s first death linked to COVID-19, county officials said Saturday. The Upper Township woman had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the county.
“I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said county Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Cape May County, we must all do that we can to keep each other safe.”
There have been a total of 77 positive cases of the new coronavirus in the county, with 15 recovered.
“My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson, of Upper Township. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents.”
PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE TO PROSECUTE THOSE FAKING WITH VIRUS
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office will not take lightly to people taking advantage of the new coronavirus pandemic.
"At a time when law enforcement and first responders are jeopardizing their health to care for our citizens, the last thing they need to worry about is the fear instilled by people faking a COVID-19 illness," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in the Facebook post. "Anyone threatening to cause hysteria or assaulting our citizenry by coughing or otherwise will be prosecuted."
MANAHAWKIN SHOPRITE EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE
According to a report Sunday by NJ.com, employees in at least 24 ShopRite supermarkets — including the Manahawkin store — across the state have been sickened by the new coronavirus. The grocery-store chain said that in all cases the ill employees are no longer working and all workspaces have been deep cleaned. ShopRite employees who have been in close contact with the ill workers have been advised to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The Manahawkin store was the only one that reportedly had an employee who was infected among the ShopRite stores in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
SHORT-TERM RENTAL BAN TAKES EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT
New powers for New Jersey's local and county governments to restrict short-term rentals are taking effect Sunday night, part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The state's emergency management director, state police Col. Patrick Callahan, issued an administrative order aimed at hotels, motels, guest houses and private residences.
The additional local authority does not extend to people housed under a state-led shelter effort, to those in temporary residence under emergency or other housing assistance, or to health care workers staying somewhere on a temporary basis.
Gov. Phil Murphy said shore communities have reported people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread, but those communities can lack the health care infrastructure that a surge in patients would require.
Murphy urged state residents to remain in their primary residences during the COVID-19 crisis.
NEW CASES SUNDAY
There were 3,384 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey over the prior day, pushing the total to 37,505 as of 1 p.m. Sunday, Murphy announced. The governor said 71 additional people died, bringing the state's death toll to 917, which Murphy tweeted were “917 reasons to stay home and do your part” to slow the spread of infection.
MORE VENTILATORS COMING
The state secured 500 more ventilators after “multiple conversations” with the White House, Murphy wrote Sunday on Twitter.
The Democratic governor said the machines are New Jersey's biggest pressing need, and he vowed he would not “stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life.”
THE SHOW MUST NOT GO ON
A performance by a Pink Floyd cover band that drew about 30 adults to the front yard of a home on Saturday night will likely result in charges, police in Rumson said.
Lt. Christopher York of the coastal borough's police department said Sunday in a Facebook post that the agency will announce when anyone gets served with a criminal complaint.
Police said the group of people in their 40s and 50s, including some who brought lawn chairs, were watching two guitar players with mics and amps stream the performance on Facebook Live.
Attendees responded to police ordering them to leave by cursing and referring to Nazis, officials said. Police put a halt to the music in the middle of “Wish You Were Here.”
Associated Press contributed to this story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.