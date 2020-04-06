There is no new information on a COVID-19 testing site in Atlantic County, although the county is awaiting confirmation from the state, according to Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman.
"Our plan for a testing facility was sent to the state last week for approval," Gilmore said in an email. "We will be providing more details as soon as they are confirmed."
Like others in the state, she said the local site will be available for symptomatic residents due to limited resources.
She could not confirm positive cases on a town-by-town basis, but said a breakdown of the cases by town is provided to the respective police chiefs.
"The Division of Public Health conducts contact tracing of each resident who tests positive and those who may have been exposed are interviewed and advised accordingly," she said.
On Sunday, 24 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the countywide total to 127. The cases reported Sunday included 16 males, ages 19-79 and eight females, ages 39-78. One death has been confirmed.
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday to give the state updates on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Joining him will be Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Chief Innovation Officer Beth Noveck.
