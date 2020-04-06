LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Wildwood and North Wildwood close beaches and Boardwalk, and stop short-term rentals

Wildwood and North Wildwood have closed their beach, Boardwalk, and bike path amid COVID-19 concerns. Short-term rentals were also prohibited from Wednesday, April 8, through April 30.
Meanwhile, the Borough of Wildwood Crest has closed its beach and beachfront bicycle path to the public effective immediately in an effort to reduce the rate of community spread of COVID-19,
New Jersey received 3,663 new positive COVID-19 test results on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 41,090. An additional 86 deaths have also been reported, making the state total of deaths 1,003.
During Monday's press conference, Gov. Phil Murphy said that the state is seeing a decline in the growth rate of new cases, from 24% on March 30th to about 12% on Monday.
"Our efforts to flatten the curve are starting to pay off," he said. "Our job now is to keep flattening it to the point where our day-over-day increase is zero."
But social distancing practices are not being relaxed. Murphy said if social distancing was relaxed at this time, the state's health care system would be overrun with a surge four times what it could be.
"If we keep up with our current practices, we can get through the peak with the hospital beds that we’re preparing," he said. "If we relax our social distancing, we will overwhelm the system to the point that all of our contingency plans, and then some, will need to go into effect.
"The curve is flattening," he added. "But, this is no time to spike any footballs or to take our foot off the gas. We still have a week-and-a-half to go, at least, until we hit the peak. This isn’t over – not by a long shot."
The governor also signed an executive order today allowing retired public employees to return to work to help in any capacity that they can. Their pensions will not be impacted.
The Cape May County Chamber announced four programs this week that could help businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. All programs are web-based, free, and open to the public.
- Which Loan/Grant Relief Program is Right for You?; Tuesday, April 7, 11:30 a.m.
- Good News for Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19; Wednesday, April 8, 11 a.m.
- CARES Act & Paycheck Protection Program, Thursday, April 9, 10 a.m.
- Digital Town Hall with Congressman Van Drew, Thursday, April 9, 1 p.m.
For more information and to register for the programs visit Capemaycountychamber.com.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county total to 140. The 13 new cases included five men between the ages pf 48-64 and eight women between the ages of 29-61.
Additionally, eight residents have been cleared as recovered for a total of 19 countywide.
Simple cloth coverings including scarves and bandanas are encouraged to be worn in public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to new guidance issued by the CDC. Social distancing is still the best defense, the CDC said.
The Atlantic County Board of Freeholders is continuing public access and participation to its meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic through live-streaming services. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. The livestream will be at www.aclink.org/freeholders.
Wildwood has postponed its opening day for Morey’s Piers and Resorts until Mother’s Day weekend, according to its website.
“In addition to the postponement of our annual seasonal opening, we are also taking significant measures to protect our valued staff by implementing an immediate short-term ceasing of all operations, including our contractors,” the website stated. “This will allow us time to assess and implement new safety and sanitization standards in the workplace.”
There is no new information on a COVID-19 testing site in Atlantic County, although the county is awaiting confirmation from the state, according to Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman.
"Our plan for a testing facility was sent to the state last week for approval," Gilmore said in an email. "We will be providing more details as soon as they are confirmed."
Like others in the state, she said the local site will be available for symptomatic residents due to limited resources.
She could not confirm positive cases on a town-by-town basis, but said a breakdown of the cases by town is provided to the respective police chiefs.
"The Division of Public Health conducts contact tracing of each resident who tests positive and those who may have been exposed are interviewed and advised accordingly," she said.
On Sunday, 24 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the countywide total to 127. The cases reported Sunday included 16 males, ages 19-79 and eight females, ages 39-78. One death has been confirmed.
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday to give the state updates on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Joining him will be Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Chief Innovation Officer Beth Noveck.
The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ), the parent organization of the Atlantic City Community Fund (ACCF), is raising funds to help non-profits in South Jersey deal with the short-term and long-term effects of COVID-19. To offset the impact, ACCF is providing a $1,000 grant to support CFSJ’s South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund. CFSJ will also make a limited number of one-time grants of $3,000 or more to non-profit organizations that directly provide economic security for residents in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties.
A $20,000 Food Insecurity Grant is available for churches and non-profits who serve at-risk and food insecure residents of Cumberland County. Organizations can receive a maximum of $5,000 and must document and submit established protocols in maintaining social distancing, submit plans for client eligibility and screening and number of clients and municipalities served. The funding is intended to be used between April and June 2020. To submit an application by April 10, go to www.m25initiative.org/food-insecurity.html.
