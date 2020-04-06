LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Wildwood postpones Morey’s Piers opening day.

Wildwood has postponed its opening day for Morey’s Piers and Resorts until Mother’s Day weekend, according to its website.
“In addition to the postponement of our annual seasonal opening, we are also taking significant measures to protect our valued staff by implementing an immediate short-term ceasing of all operations, including our contractors,” the website stated. “This will allow us time to assess and implement new safety and sanitization standards in the workplace.”
——
There is no new information on a COVID-19 testing site in Atlantic County, although the county is awaiting confirmation from the state, according to Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman.
"Our plan for a testing facility was sent to the state last week for approval," Gilmore said in an email. "We will be providing more details as soon as they are confirmed."
Like others in the state, she said the local site will be available for symptomatic residents due to limited resources.
She could not confirm positive cases on a town-by-town basis, but said a breakdown of the cases by town is provided to the respective police chiefs.
"The Division of Public Health conducts contact tracing of each resident who tests positive and those who may have been exposed are interviewed and advised accordingly," she said.
On Sunday, 24 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the countywide total to 127. The cases reported Sunday included 16 males, ages 19-79 and eight females, ages 39-78. One death has been confirmed.
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday to give the state updates on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Joining him will be Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Chief Innovation Officer Beth Noveck.
——
The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ), the parent organization of the Atlantic City Community Fund (ACCF), is raising funds to help non-profits in South Jersey deal with the short-term and long-term effects of COVID-19. To offset the impact, ACCF is providing a $1,000 grant to support CFSJ’s South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund. CFSJ will also make a limited number of one-time grants of $3,000 or more to non-profit organizations that directly provide economic security for residents in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties.
——
A $20,000 Food Insecurity Grant is available for churches and non-profits who serve at-risk and food insecure residents of Cumberland County. Organizations can receive a maximum of $5,000 and must document and submit established protocols in maintaining social distancing, submit plans for client eligibility and screening and number of clients and municipalities served. The funding is intended to be used between April and June 2020. To submit an application by April 10, go to www.m25initiative.org/food-insecurity.html.
