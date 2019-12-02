Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
From left, R&B music producer and songwriter Luke Witherspoon III, 30, of Atlantic City, and drummer George 'Spanky' McCurdy will participate in a live recording masterclass Wednesday at the Stockton University Art Gallery in Galloway Township.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Grammy-nominated R&B music producer and songwriter Luke Witherspoon III, of Atlantic City, created an event that combines a live masterclass on recording with live painting and an art exhibit.
The exhibit will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stockton University's Art Gallery in K-Wing on the main campus and will feature work by students Ashley Collins; Alana Reichfeld; Kate Jeschon, of Marlton, Burlington County; Kaden Huesken, of Stratford, Camden County; and Mariluz Nunez, of Puerto Rico.
A female artist named Billy Joe will paint live during the course of the evening.
The masterclass on recording will take place from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m.
Witherspoon, 30, put together a group of musicians who will demonstrate how to make a recording live in real time.
Among the musicians are George "Spanky" McCurdy, who has played drums for Lady Gaga, Brandy and Justin Timberlake, among others; bassist Eric Whatley, who has played with Mary J. Blige; trumpeter Theljon Allen; keyboardist Donald "June" Rowell; and trombonist Curtis "King Kurt" Jones.
Witherspoon invited another Grammy-nominated music producer and songwriter, Ronald "Flippa" Colson II, 28, a Vineland native, to also be a part of the event.
In July, Witherspoon, Colson and a third music producer and songwriter, Grammy-award winner Darhyl "DJ" Camper II, 28, formerly of Mays Landing, each received a key to Atlantic City for their artistic accomplishments.
During the 62nd Grammy Awards airing Jan. 26, Colson is in the running again for Grammy recognition for helping produce four songs on H.E.R.'s album "I Used to Know Her," which has been nominated for Album of the Year, and the song "Have Mercy," the first single on YBN Cordae's "The Lost Boy" album, which has been nominated for Best Rap Album.
