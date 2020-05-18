Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order allowing non-essential retail businesses to open for curb-side pickup at 6 a.m. on Monday. Customers must order goods online or by phone and complete transactions prior to pickup where possible, the order states.
Once arriving at a store, customers should remain in their car and call or text the business notifying them of their arrival. A business employee should then bring the product to the customer's car and place the goods directly in the vehicle.
—
A South Jersey gym owners made good on his promise to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday despite the state’s order that all such facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19, according to NJ.com
Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, unlocked the doors to allow a limited number of members, according to the report.
Doors of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr now open to cheers, in defiance of state orders. pic.twitter.com/BtuMVpg5hP— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 18, 2020
—
Murphy will hold his daily COVID-19 press conference on Monday at 1 p.m. Watch the briefing here.
—
Atlantic County health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including a one-month old boy. Among the new cases, 19 were males between 1 month and 73 years old, and 14 females between 52 and 91 years old. One additional COVID-19 related death, a 73-year old Hammonton man, was reported.
The county's total number of cases sits at 1,778. There have been 112 deaths. A total of 501 residents have been cleared as recovered.
Hammonton also had nine new cases, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville each had four. Three new positive cases were in Atlantic City and Northfield. Absecon, Galloway and Ventnor all had two, and Buena Borough, Folsom and Linwood all had one new confirmation. An additional case was listed for Atlantic County but the specific town has yet to be determined.
Cape May County reported 3 additional cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 515. There have been a total of 40 deaths, 31 of those in a long-term care facilities. A total of 228 residents have been cleared as recovered.
