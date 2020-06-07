We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

COVID-19 reports for Sunday bring the states total to 164,164 positive cases with 12,176 deaths. Atlantic County reported 33 new cases for a total of 2,428. The death of an 89-year old Margate woman is the 170th in the county. 1,107 people have been cleared as recovered.

Cape May County reported three new cases for a total of 656. 50 people have died in the county and 435 have been listed as off-quarantine.

—

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 557 Saturday, bringing the total to 163,893. The state also reported an additional 57 deaths for a total of 12,106.

Atlantic County on Saturday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, bringing its respective totals to 2,395 and 169.

The death was of a 74-year-old man from Weymouth Township.

Nine of the new cases came from Atlantic City; Hammonton and Pleasantville each reported four; Galloway Township reported three; Hamilton Township reported two and Absecon, Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor Township and Ventnor each reported one. So far, 1,107 have been cleared as recovered in the county.

Atlantic County will continue its COVID-19 testing Tuesday by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said. Testing runs from 9 a.m. to noon behind the public works yard in Northfield at New Road and Dolphin Avenue.

Appointments can be made at aclink.org.

Cape May County reported three new positive cases, bringing its total to 653.

The county also reported the death of a 71-year-old Middle Township woman, bringing its toll to 50.

Cape May, Lower Township and Wildwood each reported one new case.

Cumberland County reported 34 more cases and five more deaths, for totals of 2,235 and 90, respectively.

So far, Vineland has had 858 cases and 24 deaths. Bridgeton has had 677 and 23, respectively, and Millville has had 355 and 31.

—

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy reported the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey had increased by 864, bringing the total to 163,336. There were 79 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 12,049.

There were 1,933 people hospitalized across the state, including 542 people in intensive care and 410 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. Thursday, 204 residents were discharged from hospitals, while 192 people entered hospitals.

In South Jersey, there were 71 new hospitalizations, Murphy said, with 54 discharges.

Since the peak of the pandenic, the number of residents in hospitals across the state and those needing intensive care are both down 70% or more, ventilator use is down nearly 75% and new hospitalizations are down nearly 90%, Murphy said.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,369 cases with 168 deaths and 1,083 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported eight new cases for a total of 649 with 49 deaths and 431 designated off quarantine. Cumberland Count has reported 2,201 cases with 85 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.