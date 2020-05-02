LIVE UPDATES: 205 new deaths, 2,912 new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey; state's hospitals to get money

New Jersey added 205 deaths and 2,912 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily media briefing.
Additionally, the governor said 53 New Jersey hospitals will receive $1.7 billion in federal funding for fighting COVID-19.
Of the 395 hospitals hardest hit by the pandemic nationwide, 53 are in the Garden State, Murphy said.
"Many of our hospitals have taken, quite simply, a financial beating," Murphy said.
The state's $1.7 billion allotment is the second-largest sum, behind New York's. It will be deposited with hospitals this coming week, he said.
New Jersey now totals 123,717 cases of the new coronavirus, and 7,742 deaths.
"Unfathomable," the governor said.
The number of new deaths is down significantly from the one-day high of 460 reported Thursday. Cases are trending back up, Murphy noted, but that can be attributed to an increase in testing.
"This has been as tough a week as it relates to fatalities as we have had," he said.
There are 5,713 people hospitalized across the state, including 1,715 people in intensive care and 1,230 people on ventilators, Murphy said. Between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday, 525 residents were discharged from hospitals.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said hospitals are beginning to transition from crisis care to standard procedure.
Meanwhile, 505 nursing facilities in the state are reporting COVID-19 cases, Persichilli said.
Overall, the rate of doubling of cases continues to slow, Murphy said, adding South Jersey, where the rate of new cases had been trending up significantly, is beginning to flatten.
“We’re operating under two very simple ideals,” Murphy said. “First, public health creates economic health … and, second, data determines dates.”
Saturday marked the first day parks and golf courses in the state have been open in weeks. Murphy saw the reopening as a key test to see if cases accelerate and people observe social distancing. So far, he said, reports from law enforcement and park personnel were that people were following the rules, but more information would be available after the weekend.
"If we hear minimum reports of knucklehead behavior in our parks, and we see the metrics we need to meet being met over the next couple of days and weeks, then we know that you all have taken to heart your responsibility," he said, adding he would not hesitate to close the parks again if residents' behavior necessitated it.
Murphy said his reopening committee will hold its first meeting Monday. The governor's next media briefing will be noon Monday, when he expects to make new announcements on the fate of the rest of the school year.
In law enforcement matters, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said someone in Ventnor was cited for walking on the Boardwalk, which has been closed.
Atlantic County health officials on Saturday confirmed four new deaths and 36 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's totals to 48 deaths, 1,059 total cases and 198 recovered.
The new fatalities were all residents of long-term care facilities with pre-existing conditions, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release. Two were from Absecon, an 82-year old woman and a 65-year old man, in addition to a 68-year old Egg Harbor Township man and a 73-year old Hammonton man.
The new cases were identified in 18 males ages 11-77 and 18 women ages 19-98.
Eight new cases were found in Pleasantville and six in Atlantic City. Five cases were found in Galloway Township, Hamilton Township and Hammonton, and three in Egg Harbor Township. Folsom, Linwood, Margate and Weymouth Township each had one new case.
Atlantic County’s drive-thru testing will resume Monday but is limited to those who had appointments for testing April 30, which was postponed due to high winds. All April 30 appointments will be honored at the same time Monday without having to reschedule or confirm.
Testing for the general public will be available by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments are available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and can be made at aclink.org. All testing is conducted behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so others will have an opportunity to be tested.
Cape May County has reported 346 cases with 116 recovered and 22 fatalities. Cumberland County has reported 766 cases and 16 deaths.
The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County is hosting a food distribution Saturday morning for Atlantic City residents dealing with food insecurity and financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution is aimed at residents in the city’s fourth, fifth and sixth wards, according to a news release from the organization. It’s funded through a grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The distribution begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Lady Star of the Sea Church, 15 N. California Avenue, according to the release. They have resources to feed 500 families.
For more information and community updates, email the organization at haacnj@gmail.com.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of had increased by 2,651, bringing the total to 121,190. There have been 311 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 7,538.
