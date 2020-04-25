Gov. Phil Murphy announced 3,457 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday during his daily briefing, bringing the state total to 105,523.
The governor also announced 249 deaths, bringing that total to 5,863.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
"This is up to us and us alone," Muphy said "The 5,863 who we have lost must be our inspiration so we do not lose another 5,863."
Ocean County had 160 new positives to bring its total to 5,811 cases with 317 deaths. Atlantic County's total increased by 30 to 596 cases and 29 deaths. Cumberland County now has 504 cases and six deaths, and Cape May County has 261 cases and 18 deaths.
As of last night, 6,722 cases were in the hospital, with 1,971 in critical and intensive care. According to state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, the number of people in critical/intensive care is "flattening," but the state has not seen a decrease.
Additionally, Murphy reiterated the signing of an executive order allowing renters to use security deposits to pay rent. More information can be found at
covid19.nj.gov/renter.
042520_nws_pizzeria
On April 21st, (l-r) Dina and Mike Iovine, owners of Portofino Pizzeria in Little Egg Harbor, took action after the closure of their local food pantry to help families in the area by providing hot meals and dry goods to anyone who asks for assistance.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
