Gov. Phil Murphy announced 3,457 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday during his daily briefing, bringing the state total to 105,523.

The governor also announced 249 deaths, bringing that total to 5,863.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

"This is up to us and us alone," Muphy said "The 5,863 who we have lost must be our inspiration so we do not lose another 5,863."

Ocean County had 160 new positives to bring its total to 5,811 cases with 317 deaths. Atlantic County's total increased by 30 to 596 cases and 29 deaths. Cumberland County now has 504 cases and six deaths, and Cape May County has 261 cases and 18 deaths.

As of last night, 6,722 cases were in the hospital, with 1,971 in critical and intensive care. According to state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, the number of people in critical/intensive care is "flattening," but the state has not seen a decrease.

Additionally, Murphy reiterated the signing of an executive order allowing renters to use security deposits to pay rent. More information can be found at covid19.nj.gov/renter.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments