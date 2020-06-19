The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey increased by 516, bringing the total to 168,496, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during his daily briefing.
Murphy also reported 37 deaths for a state total of 12,835.
Additionally, the governor began the briefing by acknowledging that Friday was Juneteenth.
The state will expand its reopening Monday with beauty salons and barber shops, massage parlors, nail salons and tattoo parlors.
State Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced that beginning Sunday, families will be able to visit relatives in long-term care facilities in designated areas.
Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,685.
The county also reported no new deaths.
Twenty-six of the new positives came from Hammonton. The others came from Egg Harbor Township (5), Atlantic City (3), Galloway Township (3), Pleasantville (2), Absecon (1), Buena Vista Township (1), Somers Point (1) and Ventnor (1).
—
Wildwood has closed Pacific Avenue to vehicle traffic to help businesses use the right-of-way in front of their stores for dining tables, retail racks and expansion of their business' footprint to help them maintain social distancing measures. The order comes from the city's Mayor Pete Byron in anticipation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s phase II re-opening amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pacific Avenue, between Spicer and Schellenger Avenues, will be closed from 9 a.m. on June 19 through Sept. 7. East and west crossroads will be open to all traffic.
—
Gov. Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 update at 11 a.m. on Friday. It can be watched here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.