Atlantic County announced Sunday that 53 new people had been confirmed to have COVID-19, bringing the county total to 2,782. 1,373 people have been listed as recovered and the death toll remains at 191.
25 of the newly identified cases were in Hammonton and 19 were in Hamilton Township.
The state's COVID-19 information dashboard lists Cumberland County with 2,847 positive cases and 124 deaths.
Cape May County reported no new cases Sunday for the first time since June 3. The five-day average of new cases in the county dropped to 4.6.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.