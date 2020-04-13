Atlantic County reported 14 more COVID-19 cases, and two more deaths, on Monday. The county's total now sits at 276 cases and nine deaths. The two residents who died were an 89-year-old Pleasantville woman and an 86-year-old Mays Landing man. Both had underlying health conditions, according to Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman.
“Please continue to take the health recommendations and guidance seriously,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson, in a statement. “We all need to do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Stay at home and avoid interactions. And if you are sick, self-isolate to protect others. We must also not forget the elderly and those living alone. Check on them by phone or through social media to be sure they are healthy and safe.”
Monday's new positive cases include six men, ages 34 to 64 and eight women, ages 19 to 88. Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Folsom and Galloway each had two new cases and Buena, Mays Landing, Linwood, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor each had one new positive case.
Atlantic County will provide COVID-19 drive-thru testing for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription on Tuesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 16 behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made on the county website: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/
—
The public can now listen in live to the to New Jersey Assembly session at 3:30 p.m. on Monday where 32 COVID-19 related bills will be addressed. Bills include benefits for recently-released inmates, a change of date for the primary election to July 7 and other types of relief related to COVID-19. Proceedings can we watched at here.
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 update on Monday at 3 p.m.
——
GUIDANCE ABOUT COVID-19 ECONOMIC IMPACT PAYMENTS FOR INDIVIDUALS RECEIVING SOCIAL SECURITY AND SUPPLEMENTAL SECURITY INCOME
The U.S. Department of the Treasury launched a new web tool allowing registration for economic impact payments for eligible individuals who do not normally file a tax return. People who receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability insurance benefits who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, and who have qualifying children under 17 years old, can received their $1,200 economic impact payment by going to the IRS’s website and entering their information. They will also receive $500 per dependent child.
The same guidance applies to supplemental security income (SSI) recipients and new beneficiaries since Jan. 1, 2020. To receive full payment, go to the IRS’s Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info page at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.