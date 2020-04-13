Atlantic County reported 20 more COVID-19 cases on Easter Sunday, bringing the county total to 262 and seven deaths. No additional deaths were reported on Sunday.
The 20 new cases include 10 males between the ages of 14 and 79 and 10 females between the ages of 11 and 74. Five residents are from Atlantic City and four are from Egg Harbor Township. There are three new cases in Pleasantville and Galloway Township. Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Mays Landing, Linwood and Margate each have one additional positive case, according to Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman.
Atlantic County will provide COVID-19 drive-thru testing for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription on Tuesday, April 14 and Thursday, April 16 behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made on the county website: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 update on Monday at 2 p.m.
